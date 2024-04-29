New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $17.28 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,178 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Teradyne worth $17,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 104,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 36,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 27,177 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 81,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 35,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $909,430.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $909,430.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teradyne

Teradyne Trading Up 4.8 %

TER stock opened at $114.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.