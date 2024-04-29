State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 15,930 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Down 0.2 %

HGV opened at $44.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average is $41.31. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $1,046,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,712.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,557 shares of company stock worth $4,142,832 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

