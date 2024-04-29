State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.88 Million Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Exponent worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,685,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,076,000 after acquiring an additional 408,295 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exponent by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 594,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after purchasing an additional 280,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exponent by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,286,000 after purchasing an additional 114,853 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Exponent by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 693,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,343,000 after purchasing an additional 71,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,126,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $264,275.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Trading Up 19.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $95.21 on Monday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.61 and a 1-year high of $102.72. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.82.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPO shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

