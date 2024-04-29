State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 17.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 26.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $89.23 on Monday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $98.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.12 and its 200 day moving average is $82.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

DORM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

