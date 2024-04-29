Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 13,802 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 192,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in NexGen Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 248,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NXE opened at $7.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.20 and a beta of 1.90. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88.

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on NexGen Energy in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

