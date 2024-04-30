1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 183.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 27,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 184.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 31,480 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

In related news, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,739 shares in the company, valued at $677,927.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a market cap of $600.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.66. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $11.42.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

