Cerity Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,808 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,913,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,539,000 after buying an additional 1,524,401 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,683,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,040,000 after acquiring an additional 300,383 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 800,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,899,000 after purchasing an additional 246,648 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,886,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 727,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,885,000 after purchasing an additional 153,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPH opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $39.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.09.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.34. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $918.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPH. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $1,814,992.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 785,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,824.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

