SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) by 138.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in SilverBow Resources were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,540,000 after acquiring an additional 143,071 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 152,987 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 22.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 237,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 43,480 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources in the third quarter valued at $7,659,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in SilverBow Resources by 47.6% in the third quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 192,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 61,976 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on SilverBow Resources in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp cut shares of SilverBow Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE:SBOW opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $846.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.89). SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $212.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

