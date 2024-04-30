Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$13.50 at Desjardins

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AAV. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.73.

TSE:AAV opened at C$10.83 on Monday. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.79 and a 52 week high of C$11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.49.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.00 million. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 19.94%. Analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.5298117 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Larry Festival bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,000.00. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

