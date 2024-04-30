AxoGen (AXGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect AxoGen to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $42.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. On average, analysts expect AxoGen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen Stock Up 0.5 %

AXGN opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $10.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 36,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $319,891.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,708 shares in the company, valued at $314,587.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 4,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $35,159.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,276.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 36,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $319,891.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,587.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,201 shares of company stock worth $928,054 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXGN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Friday, January 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXGN

AxoGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.