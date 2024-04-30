Altice USA (ATUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Altice USA to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts expect Altice USA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Altice USA Stock Performance
NYSE:ATUS opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on ATUS
About Altice USA
Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Altice USA
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.