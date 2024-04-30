Altice USA (ATUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Altice USA to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts expect Altice USA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Altice USA Stock Performance

NYSE:ATUS opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

