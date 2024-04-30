The Hackett Group (HCKT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect The Hackett Group to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. The Hackett Group has set its Q1 2024 guidance at 0.360-0.390 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $71.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.65 million. On average, analysts expect The Hackett Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
The Hackett Group Price Performance
HCKT opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84.
The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCKT shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.
Get Our Latest Research Report on The Hackett Group
The Hackett Group Company Profile
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Hackett Group
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
- Stock Average Calculator
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.