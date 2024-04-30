The Hackett Group (HCKT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect The Hackett Group to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. The Hackett Group has set its Q1 2024 guidance at 0.360-0.390 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $71.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.65 million. On average, analysts expect The Hackett Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group Price Performance

HCKT opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCKT shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.