Crocs (CROX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter. Crocs has set its Q1 guidance at $2.15-2.25 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $12.05-12.50 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The firm had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Crocs to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Crocs Price Performance

CROX stock opened at $127.69 on Tuesday. Crocs has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $146.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CROX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. OTR Global raised shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,015,039.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,390.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Stories

