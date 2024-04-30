Innovid (CTV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Innovid has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Innovid had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of Innovid stock opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. Innovid has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTV shares. TheStreet upgraded Innovid from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Innovid in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Innovid from $1.60 to $2.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Innovid in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In other news, CEO Zvika Netter purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,085,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,517,748.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

