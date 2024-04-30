IAC (IAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. IAC had a net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. On average, analysts expect IAC to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $48.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.32. IAC has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $69.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IAC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of IAC from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

