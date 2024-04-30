IAC (IAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. IAC had a net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. On average, analysts expect IAC to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
IAC Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $48.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.32. IAC has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $69.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.28.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IAC Company Profile
IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.
