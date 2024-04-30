Cricut (CRCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Cricut to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $231.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cricut to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cricut alerts:

Cricut Stock Performance

Shares of CRCT opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. Cricut has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $17.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.11.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $4,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,273,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,473,313.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 18.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRCT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cricut from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cricut from $7.00 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Cricut from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRCT

Cricut Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.