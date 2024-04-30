BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 0.7 %

BJRI opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $776.65 million, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.30.

Read Our Latest Report on BJRI

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 242,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $8,598,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,326,476 shares in the company, valued at $82,659,692.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 242,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $8,598,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,326,476 shares in the company, valued at $82,659,692.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alex Puchner sold 7,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $295,022.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,222 shares in the company, valued at $467,491.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.