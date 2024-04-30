Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance
Shares of DBD opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.88.
Insider Activity at Diebold Nixdorf
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Diebold Nixdorf
About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Diebold Nixdorf
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.