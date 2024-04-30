Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Several research firms have commented on F. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

