Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 21 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,891 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $877.57 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $272.40 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $857.43 and its 200 day moving average is $640.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $940.30.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

