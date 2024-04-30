Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 24,300 American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in American Assets Trust by 87.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

American Assets Trust stock opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.52%.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Further Reading

