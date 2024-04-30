Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 558.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 159,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 63,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $114.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.78. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.70 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

