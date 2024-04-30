Signaturefd LLC Has $101,000 Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 281.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Monro by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,284,000 after acquiring an additional 453,980 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Monro by 48.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 384,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 125,435 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Monro by 65.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 251,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after buying an additional 99,728 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Monro during the third quarter worth about $2,291,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter worth about $2,420,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $835.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 104.67%.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.30 per share, with a total value of $161,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,730.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

