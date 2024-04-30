Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 3,200 Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Assurant by 104.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Assurant by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant by 839.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.20.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $175.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.45 and a 12 month high of $189.48. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.49.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 18.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

