Signaturefd LLC Purchases 2,246 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 120.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 11.8% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on REYN. Barclays raised their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.44.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.79%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

