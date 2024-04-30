Cerity Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,884,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,851 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Altice USA by 18.5% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 5,272,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 823,530 shares in the last quarter. LB Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,055,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,006,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA Price Performance

ATUS opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATUS. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas cut Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATUS

About Altice USA

(Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.