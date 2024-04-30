Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVOV. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $4,394,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 796,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVOV opened at $86.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.74. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $90.94. The company has a market cap of $854.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

