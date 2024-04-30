International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FDRV opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.00.

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (FDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of companies that are involved in the production of electric and\u002For autonomous vehicles or other initiatives regarding the future of transportation.

