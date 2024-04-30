Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Short Interest Up 28.9% in April

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,600 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the March 31st total of 113,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ BSJQ opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $23.37.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1263 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
