KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,500 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the March 31st total of 231,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
KIO opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.59.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1215 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
About KKR Income Opportunities Fund
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
