KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,500 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the March 31st total of 231,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

KIO opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.59.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1215 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 8.2% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

