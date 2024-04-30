OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Oppenheimer

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

OSI Systems stock opened at $136.13 on Monday. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $103.04 and a 12-month high of $144.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $405.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $2,582,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,502,882.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $2,582,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,615 shares in the company, valued at $60,502,882.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $1,953,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 63,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,218,334.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,097,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,731,000 after purchasing an additional 107,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,780,000 after buying an additional 18,298 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 369,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,580,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 285,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,805,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,303,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

