Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $385,000 Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $55.14 on Tuesday. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $55.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average of $52.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

