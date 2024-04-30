Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 26.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195,934 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,560,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,295,000 after purchasing an additional 502,304 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,550,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,721,000 after purchasing an additional 356,112 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,826,000 after buying an additional 42,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,317,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,706,000 after buying an additional 101,920 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $74.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $75.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,771,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,771,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 394,648 shares of company stock valued at $27,400,905. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.47.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

