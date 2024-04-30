Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Quad/Graphics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Quad/Graphics Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of QUAD stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12. Quad/Graphics has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $787.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.40 million. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quad/Graphics will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Quad/Graphics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quad/Graphics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUAD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 277,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 109,150 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics during the 3rd quarter worth about $468,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics during the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

