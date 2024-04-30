New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,340 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Pool worth $14,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 12.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Pool by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 4.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Pool

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.80.

Pool Price Performance

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $369.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $392.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Pool Co. has a one year low of $307.77 and a one year high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

