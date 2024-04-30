UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $95.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UMBF. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UMBF

UMB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.83. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $50.68 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 14.70%. UMB Financial’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $95,387.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,011.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $95,387.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,011.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 11,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $952,577.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,738,604 shares in the company, valued at $148,268,149.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,277 shares of company stock worth $2,264,661 over the last ninety days. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in UMB Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.