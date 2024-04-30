Vishay Precision Group (VPG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Vishay Precision Group has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $89.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vishay Precision Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Vishay Precision Group Price Performance

Shares of VPG opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $453.05 million, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.26. Vishay Precision Group has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VPG

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.