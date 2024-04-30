Cerity Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 86,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,369,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CRBN opened at $175.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $910.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.06. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a one year low of $143.49 and a one year high of $180.20.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

