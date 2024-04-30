Cerity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 9,007 PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,007 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in PLDT by 291.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PLDT by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

PLDT Stock Up 1.2 %

PHI stock opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60. PLDT Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

PLDT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. PLDT’s payout ratio is presently 132.96%.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Further Reading

