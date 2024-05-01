Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.72.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of ATNM stock opened at $7.69 on Monday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The firm has a market cap of $226.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.01.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATNM. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.