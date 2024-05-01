AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target Raised to $163.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s previous close.

ATR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $144.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.24 and a 200-day moving average of $132.44. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $111.63 and a 52-week high of $148.51.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,528,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $284,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,357.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,528,930.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 39.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 194,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 20.7% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 12,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 15.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

