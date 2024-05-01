Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) SVP Cara M. Hair Sells 9,910 Shares of Stock

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.65. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $687.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,181,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,668,000 after purchasing an additional 19,622 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,929,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,508,000 after purchasing an additional 113,735 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,720,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,987 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,628,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,211,000 after purchasing an additional 210,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,214,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,218,000 after purchasing an additional 34,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

