Mather Group LLC. Increases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on VLO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.40.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO opened at $155.66 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The firm has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.