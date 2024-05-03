Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Stock Position Raised by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

GLTR opened at $99.47 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $80.99 and a 12-month high of $106.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.79 and a 200-day moving average of $91.37.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

