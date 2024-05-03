Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total value of $96,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,504 shares in the company, valued at $35,505,554.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $158.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,851 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 17.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 36.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 17.8% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 15,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

