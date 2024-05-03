Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total value of $96,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,504 shares in the company, valued at $35,505,554.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Airbnb Price Performance
Shares of ABNB stock opened at $158.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,851 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 17.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 36.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 17.8% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 15,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.
Airbnb Company Profile
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Airbnb
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Banks Were Right in Boosting Shake Shack Stock Before Earnings
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- For Cardinal Health, the Proof Will be in Its Performance
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- The Case For Reddit Stock Investors Should Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.