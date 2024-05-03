C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Director George R. Sisson III Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) Director George R. Sisson III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.47 per share, with a total value of $39,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,413.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

C&F Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CFFI opened at $41.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.39. C&F Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 13.29%.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFFI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 69.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in C&F Financial by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in C&F Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in C&F Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in C&F Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.