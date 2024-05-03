DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Michael Jon Brown Sells 629 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Jon Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM stock opened at $126.65 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

