Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSPT. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,638,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,132,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,839,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,987,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,492,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPT opened at $32.84 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $35.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average is $32.15.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.