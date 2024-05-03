Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Director Martin Tuchman Purchases 2,000 Shares

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) Director Martin Tuchman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $58,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,803.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Martin Tuchman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Martin Tuchman acquired 5,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Martin Tuchman acquired 3,168 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,008.32.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Martin Tuchman purchased 172 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $5,504.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Martin Tuchman acquired 5,004 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.52 per share, for a total transaction of $157,726.08.

On Friday, February 9th, Martin Tuchman bought 2,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Martin Tuchman purchased 40 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,226.00.

Princeton Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.18. The firm has a market cap of $191.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.60. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $38.19.

Princeton Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Princeton Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Princeton Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Princeton Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Princeton Bancorp Company Profile

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

