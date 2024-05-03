Savant Capital LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,962.09 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37. The stock has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,048.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2,783.78.

Insider Activity

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $24.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,086.61.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AutoZone

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.